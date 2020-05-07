Day Four: Winner of the Essential Moms Contest

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The fourth winner of the Live In The D Essential Moms Contest was announced Thursday. For Mother’s Day, Live in the D is honoring essential moms in our area who have been working on the front lines during this health crisis, with a relaxing Florida vacation to be enjoyed when the time is right. Five deserving moms will be awarded a trip for up to four people anywhere in Florida of their choosing, including flights, hotel, and car rental. They have until December 30, 2021, to take the trip.

Live In The D received hundreds of nominations for moms who are sacrificing so much. Five of the nominees will be selected as winners. The fourth winner is Diane Rude, a grocery cashier who is a mom to a daughter with Crohn’s disease. She was nominated by her daughter, saying:

“She puts on all her PPE from hair coverings, face masks, shield and gloves. When she comes home each night , we take her temperature and she washes her work clothes immediately and she takes a shower just to make sure that she isn’t bringing any germs home with her. The best part about my mom is she does all this with a smile on her face, not one complaint and delivers service with a warm personality that you can feel through her mask and shield. My mom is the kindest, most caring person I know and is always willing to help others."

Each day this week a new winner of the Live In The D Essential Moms Contest will be announced.

Watch the video above to see how Diane reacted when she found out she was a winner.

