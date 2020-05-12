Can a rusted cast iron pan be saved?

When someone puts a cast iron pan in the dishwasher, they might not know the damage that decision may cause. When someone put Kila Peeples’ cast iron pan in the dishwasher, without her knowing, it came out completely rusted. Kila thought the pan was unusable, but her grandmother told her to try an old-school way to clean it using two unlikely items from the kitchen: Table salt and a potato.

Not only did the hack work, but she found a way to re-season the pan, by coating the inside with a thin layer of vegetable oil, then placing the pan in an oven at 400 degrees for 1 hour.