Rules for retail online shopping success!

Retail online shopping can be hard when you’re trying to avoid returns and find the best fit.

Host Tati Amare spoke with Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan about finding the best online retail options using his rules for online shopping.

Jon says the first rule is that the site has to be user friendly. He also suggest going to websites that have a video of the garment on a model to get an idea of true fit. Third, research new retailers for different clothing options since you have more time now. Another rule is to not be afraid to shop on social media. Retailers Instagram pages can be great for style inspiration and finding unique looks.

Watch the video to learn how to find the best clothing retailer for you.