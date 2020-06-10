Handcrafted items are at the heart of this Ann Arbor store

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

“Handcrafted, heartfelt.” That is slogan of artisan shop 16 Hands in Ann Arbor and that is exactly the kind of gifts you will find there. The store was founded in 1970’s by 8 artists who sold items they created by hand, hence the name. Since then, they have expanded to include pottery, jewelry, home and garden gifts and goods. Jill Damon, the current owner, joined Tati Amare live from the store to show off the unique items they carry.

Jill explained to Tati that majority of items they have are made from artists right here in Michigan. Since they are located in Ann Arbor, it is important to the store to show off Michigan made items. Jill says many travelers and tourists pass through the city of Ann Arbor, and it gives them the chance to show off their Michigan pride.

Right now, 16 Hands is open for business. The shop just opened their doors for in-store shopping. They also have curbside pick up available. You can also shop their website and get items shipped to you.

To see the kinds of gifts, 16 Hands has to offer click on the video above.

To learn more about Ann Arbor, visit allaboutannarbor.com