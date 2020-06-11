Enjoy summer fruit u-picks safely

A sweet summer highlight here in Michigan is being able to pick fresh farm fruit yourself. From blueberries to strawberries to raspberries, Michigan is home to some of the sweetest fruits around. However, considering the current pandemic, you may be nervous about heading out to farm. The good news is that many farms and orchards are switching things around to ensure a safe and all-around good time. One of those farms is Spicer Orchards, Market and Wine in Fenton.

Co-owner Shannon Spicer spoked to Jason Carr live from her orchard’s strawberry patch to talk about the safety measures they have taken to make sure customers have both a fruitful and safe experience.

At Spicer, they have switched things around by putting many of their stations outside, including their tray pick up and weight stations. This is to give people space to properly social distance. They have also refitted their wagons, so that people can spread out while riding. Inside their market, they have added tape guidelines and put up plexi-glass to limit close contact.

Shannon says she thinks all these changes are for the better and make for a more seamless experience. She hopes customers will enjoy it when the strawberry picking starts in the next few days, Mother Nature pending.

Spicer also has a wine room and a petting zoo. They also sell homemade goods like ice cream, fudge and donuts. To see how you can get this and more from Spicer without leaving your car, click on the video above.