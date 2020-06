Chart-topping Gospel recording artist L. Spenser Smith joined hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare this morning to talk about his new album Hooked which was released in April.

“If the love relationship with God and man had a soundtrack it would be our album,” said Smith.

Smith also spoke about how he is strategically sharing songs from the album for inspiration for listeners. He also talked about his latest single “Rooted.”

Watch the video above to learn more about the project and hear Smith perform.