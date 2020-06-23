Kids can have summer fun at this virtual camp

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Summer camp for the kids is not the same this year, and there is one in particular that is truly a unique experience. Our sponsor, Michigan Virtual, has created a Minecraft edition summer camp that can take your child to a virtual wonderland. Kids can continue to reinforce learning while having fun, and even better, it can be customized to their level of learning.

Emily Sicilia, Professional Services Learning Manager for Michigan Virtual, joined Tati Amare to talk about what kids can expect at this virtual camp. Sicilia said the “campers” explore the Minecraft world, finding and completing challenges throughout the game. There are multiple challenges, and they will also have a chance to build things like a zoo or their favorite movie scenes through coding.

Watch the video above to learn more of what these programs offer.