Tati’s Journey To The New Normal

Tati Amare - As we’ve all been adjusting to the “new normal” it’s natural to still seek out the familiar for a sense of “normalcy”. Looking for the familiar wherever we can find it and, for me, taking what I can get.

It’s no secret that one of my favorite neighborhoods in the city is Eastern Market. Especially this time of year when we’re all ready to get outdoors and enjoy the warmer weather, and even more so now that we’ve been social distancing for several weeks. But this neighborhood was my first home away from home and I always leave with a pep in my step and a couple bags of goodies I can’t wait to enjoy when I get home.

But wait, there's more!

Along with the fresh produce, artisan baked good, beautiful plants, flowers and other handmade products is the beautiful sense of community you can always count on. The vendors not only give you advice and help on your purchase but offer encouragement during these crazy times and a smiling face you can see even through a mask. They are still showing up, making a living and rolling with the punches despite the challenges.

There may be fewer tables filled with goods, and fewer people strolling around, but there’s still a plethora of community spirit that exudes the sense that everything will be OK. And this, is the “normalcy” that I need right now.