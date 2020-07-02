Here’s what Tati Amare plans to do over the long weekend!

The Fourth of July is this Saturday and, like with many things over the last few months, there will be a different kind of celebrating. There won’t be fireworks to go to, but you can still light those sparklers and fountains at home! In fact, at home firework sales are through the roof because communities will not be hosting firework shows this year. There’s plenty to look forward to this holiday weekend and Tati has her list of things she’s excited for.
Tati Amare -Who doesn’t LOVE a long weekend??? It’s the perfect time for a cookout, to sleep in and even get some work done around the house. Here’s my top three list for the long 4th of July weekend!
- Projects, projects and more projects!!! There are a couple of organization projects that I can finally finish up. This weekend is the perfect opportunity to cross lingering items off your to-do list.
- Finish reading one of the several books I’m in the middle of. I get excited about a book and then another one catches my attention before I’ve actually finished the last one! Now I just have to figure out which one to wrap up...
- Getting outdoors and enjoying the beautiful weather! There are long strolls and bike rides along the Detroit riverfront, through Eastern Market and random parts of the city in my near future.