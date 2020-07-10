A magical twist to shopping during the pandemic

Love unique and whimsical gifts? Feed your obsession at the Unicorn Feed & Supply store in downtown Ypsilanti. As owner Jen Eastridge says, “It is a store about joy.” They sell unique unicorn and fairy themed gifts, toys, and clothing that help people feel happy.

Since the pandemic hit, the store has had a magical transformation. They have added new services like Facetime shopping, gifts that encourage social distancing, and fun activities. The measures provide a fun and safe outing for the whole family.

Owner Jen Eastridge joined Tati Amare live from her shop to explain what new fun can be had at her store.

