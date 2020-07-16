Get some retail therapy while supporting local businesses

Host Tati Amare chatted with Jennyfer Crawford, Founder of Ask Jennyfer and All Things Detroit about events in the Detroit area.

Jennyfer is bringing back the night market at Beacon Park in downtown Detroit every Saturday from 7 pm to midnight. She also brought back Market Fridays at Cadillac square every Friday 11 am to 3 pm. There are fewer vendors at the markets for safety reasons but this allows shoppers to come out and enjoy the weather while supporting small businesses.

Jennyfer also featured a few of the brands you will see at the market events. Flowers for Dreams where some of the proceeds will go to charity, Liquior Chocolate that sells edibles bouquets, Vonna Tonics which are naturals juices to enhance your health, and The Cheesecake King who makes tasty, unique cheesecakes.

