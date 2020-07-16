75ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Live In The D

How to dress with style in the summer heat

Look cool as you keep cool with these fashions

Kaelyn Collins, Intern

Tags: Jon Jordan, Local 4 Style Editor, Clothes, Outfits, No Sweat, Style, shoes, shopping, summer fashions, stylewise

Once you step outside this weekend you will feel that Mother Nature has turned up the thermostat and the humidity. This is the kind of heat where you build up a sweat just blinking. So the question is how do you stay cool and look cool at the same time? Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan joined host Tati Amare to show affordable ways to carry it off. He advises to go with the flow. “Literally airflow fabrics, and items that you can see through,” said Jordan. Clothing with eyelets and holes are also more comfortable in the heat. When it comes to accessories metal headbands and multiple barrettes are in style this season. To get more of Jon Jordan’s ideas watch the video.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.