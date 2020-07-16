Want to grow your own herb garden? We speak to the experts

It’s no secret, I love to cook, and one way to make your meals extra delicious is to use fresh herbs. I found myself buying them frequently from the store, but not able to use them all before they went bad. Then I had an idea: I could grow my own, but I had no idea where to start. So, I spoke to the experts at Ray Wiegand’s Nursery in Macomb.

“Herbs are very easy to grow. They can be grown by beginner gardeners to great gardeners that have been gardening their whole lives,” said Michael Radigan, a manager at Ray Wiegand’s Nursery and a part of the Wiegand family. Here is his advice

Herbs are great for more than just cooking. Yes, fresh basil on top of a pizza tastes amazing but you can use herbs for more than just food. Some herbs naturally attract butterflies, like dill and fennel, while other herbs will keep the pests away, like peppermint and lemongrass. Citronella, though not an herb you can eat, is frequently planted in herb gardens to keep away the mosquitoes.

Use herbs to add color to your garden. Some herbs come in beautiful colors, like purple sage and some Thai Basil plants. Thyme makes a good ground cover and blooms pink, while lavender makes beautiful flowers that smell amazing. It’s a great way to add some variety to your garden, plus they taste as good as they look.

Container are good for beginners. Instead of planting the herbs right in the ground, try a container first. This allows for easier care, and as you figure out which plants you like and are easy to grow in your area you can move them to the garden bed. Plus, some plants, like mint, will have a tendency to grow out of control when planted in the ground, so putting them in a container will help keep them from taking over your garden.

The best way to know when to water is to feel the dirt. There is no need to fret with a schedule or worry about watering. The best route is to water the herbs anytime the soil feels dry. Herbs, in general, like more dry soil, so over-watering is a risk. If the dirt feels damp, skip watering for that day.

Change up the soil every year. This is one area where you don’t want to cut corners. Lots of fungi and mildew can grow in potted plants so it is best to change out the soil once a year. If you have a garden bed, add a fresh layer of topsoil for extra nutrients.

Herbs like the sun. Place your herbs in a sunny spot, and enjoy watching them grow!

For more information, visit Ray Wiegand’s Nursery at 47747 Romeo Plank Rd. in Macomb.