This local shop wins Best Home Boutique in Vote 4 The Best

All week long on Live in the D we are revealing winners in ClickOnDetroit’s “Vote 4 The Best” celebration. These are great local places to go eat, shop, or get the service that you need. Today we revealed the winner in the Best Home Boutique category.Viewers voted Just By Happenstance located in Clinton Township. They were followed by Grande Trunke Home in South Lyon and Forest Novelties in Howell and Milford.

Emily Sikora, the owner of Just By Happenstance joined host Tati Amare to talk about what the boutique offers. “What we have here is a blend of unique accent furniture both new and refinished. We have home decor, lamps, wall art, area rugs, all kinds of interesting pieces here,” said Sikora.

Watch the video above to see how Just By Happenstance can help keep your furniture up to date, and to see more of what the boutique offers.