Face the day with a Detroit-made lipstick

Here at Live In The D we know a great lip color can be the perfect pick-me-up to your day. Host Tati Amare is always rocking a fun, bold color and praises lipstick as a simple and easy to have more fun with your overall look. Some of those bold colors are made right here in the D.

For National Lipstick Day, Tati interviewed Pheobe Scott, the owner behind Detroit’s new makeup brand, FaceFX.

Pheobe told Tati that she created the brand as way to give her clients a way to achieve their makeup look when she wasn’t around. She describes her products as high quality, yet accessible, with pigments that show up on any skin tone. Her line includes eye makeup pallets and lipsticks that can be worn any time, day or night.

To see how Pheobe would apply FaceFX, click on the video above.