Checking with Grammy-nominated Jazz musician Boney James

For today’s Music Monday, Tati Amare and Jason Carr spoke to multiple Grammy-nominated Jazz saxophonist Boney James. He just released his 17th studio album and is keeping up with fans with virtual concerts. His concerts have been well received! James says he has had between 30 thousand to 60 thousand people virtually attend his Facebook Live concerts.

That’s not the only success James has been having as of late. His latest album “Solid” debuted at number ten on the Billboard Hot album chart, making it his highest debut ever. He describes the album as very positive.

Boney James is also helping fans stay healthy at this time with a new line of face masks.

Learn more about them plus see Boney James’ performance of the single “Solid” in the video above.