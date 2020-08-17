This Beauty supply store helps you find the best products you your hair

81ºF

There’s a new beauty supply in Detroit and its highlighting locally made products.

Jamesha Lucas recently opened Bronzed N Glow Beauty Boutique in Detroit. The boutique has wide, bright aisles filled with numerous Detroit and Michigan-made hair products for men, women and children. What makes Bronzed N Glow different is the team of “Glow Getters” that walk you through your shopping experience and suggest products the could work best on your hair texture.

Jamesha decided to open Bronzed N Glow on the Avenue of Fashion because she believes Detroit is the hair capital of the United State and the renovations on Livernois make the environment a fun place to shop.

Head to the Bronzed N Glow website for more information.

Watch the video to learn more about Bronzed N Glow on the Avenue of Fashion.

