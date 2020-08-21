Lace up those shoes and take on a virtual race

Running across the finish line at a race may be a little more difficult this year due to the the pandemic, but that doesn’t have to stop you from taking on that 5K. Virtual runs are becoming the new norm and Kila Peeples offered some helpful ways you can tackle your virtual race day. She spoke to Justin Craig about the changes occurring in the running community and how to still be involved in it.

Justin said most races have been postponed or even canceled, but the ones that have been moved to a virtual run can be just as fun and competitive.

Watch the video above to see how you can make the most out of your virtual race.