Stream the new family-friendly movie this weekend

Grab the popcorn and make room on the couch, there’s a new movie on Netflix that’s sending kids on an adventure after their mom turns out to be hiding a secret. Movie reviewer Greg Russell spoke to Jason Carr about the new family movie, The Sleepover. The movie stars Ken Marino and Malin Akerman. It all revolves around a pair of siblings who find out their mom is a thief that has been in witness protection, then they have to use their spy skills to save their mom after her secret is revealed.

