Janelle Monáe and Sharon Stone talk about their new projects on Reel Talk

Movie reviewer Greg Russell is back on Live In The D with his take on the new film Antebellum, and on Netflix’s new series, Ratched.

Antebellum follows author Veronica Henley, played by Janelle Monáe, as she struggles to figure out the meaning behind a series of frightening dreams featuring her and her friends.

Russell was able to sit down with cast members Janelle Monáe, Gabourey Sidibe, and Lily Cowles to discuss the movie. They spoke about how the film brings up topics that are extremely relevant to today’s culture, including issues of trauma and the lasting impacts of slavery.

Monáe said "(Antebellum) should be a reminder that we have work to do.”

Russell was also able to sit down with some of the cast of Netflix’s Ratched, including Sharon Stone, Sarah Paulson, and Judy Davis. The series serves as an origin story for famous fictional villain Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. The audience gets a look into the character’s lonely, complicated past, and what lead her to become the villain we know.

Davis said “There’s some crazy stuff in it, absolutely. It’s a roller coaster.”

For the full interviews, check out the video above.