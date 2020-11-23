Are you trying something new for Thanksgiving this year?

Thanksgiving is a couple of days away and due to COVID-19 it is going to be very different this year. This week’s What’s The Buzz is all about what changes and adjustments people are making in preparation for Thanksgiving and the day itself. Jason Carr talked to friends of the show, including AJ Williams, the managing editor of the Michigan Chronicle, Mike Bonner, a local comedian, and creator of Little Guide Detroit Kerry Doman about their plans for turkey day.

The group discussed topics such as whether they were cooking a full meal for Thursday, or if they were getting carryout meals. While Mike and AJ said they will be cooking, Kerry said she is getting take-out. Next, when asked if they were cooking a traditional meal or experimenting with a new recipe, everyone said they would like to try to make one new dish or dessert. They were also asked if they were going to do Zoom calls with their families.

Watch the video above to hear all their responses.