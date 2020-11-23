Eastern Market has everything you need for Thanksgiving and Christmas

Eastern Market – This week is associated with a few things, family, food, and shopping. There is a unique experience that returns to downtown Detroit starting tomorrow that helps with all three of those. You can take the family, or shop for the family, at Holiday Markets at Eastern Market. Market Manager, Lonni Thomas, joined host Jason Carr to talk about everything that is happening at the Holiday Markets this year.

The special Holiday Markets are an annual event, and they always kick off the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. They will have everything you need for Thanksgiving, especially fresh produce which Eastern Market is well known for. While you are there you can also browse their material goods as well and maybe get some early Christmas shopping done. They have lots of one-of-a-kind items from local artisans including denim bags, fashionable jackets, candles, body lotions, and more.

This year they will have even more food vendors than normal, so why not make a gift of a candied apple or gourmet popcorn? They would make some great stocking stuffers.

If you want to get festive with a live Christmas tree or wreath this year they have two vendors that will be selling those every day outside of Shed 5.

Holiday Markets are on Sundays through December 20, and on two Tuesdays, November 24 and December 22. Of course, there is always the famous Saturday Market that happens year-round. For more information, visit the Eastern Market website.