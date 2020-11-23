How to make your Thanksgiving meal meaningful this year

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The holiday season will look a lot different for most of us this year, but “different” doesn’t have to be a bad thing.

Although many may not be able to spend Thanksgiving with all of their loved ones, there are ways to make it a meaningful celebration.

Florine Mark, president and CEO of WW, talked about taking this opportunity to make Thanksgiving a bit healthier for the family this season.

Mark includes lots of tasty vegetables in her Thanksgiving meal, from squash to sweet potatoes.

Whether you love the idea of making the holiday healthier, packed with seasonal vegetables, or you’re not that into it -- overall, Mark said, she encourages people to understand one thing: A single day, or one meal, won’t hurt you.

So whatever you decide to prepare for dinner, enjoy the day, savor some of the foods you don’t normally eat, and be thankful for your safety.

Mark also has a podcast called “Today’s Takeaway,” in which she interviews interesting people like a walking expert and the director of “General Hospital.” She also includes a meaningful wrap-up to help listeners have a full, successful day.

