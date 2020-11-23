Three time Grammy Award-nominee Raheem DeVaughn stops by for Music Monday

The pandemic hasn’t stopped R&B artist Raheem DeVaughn from sharing his love for music with Detroit audiences. The singer chatted with Live in the D host Tati Amare about his performances here, his latest album, and what he’s been up to during the new normal.

DeVaughn shared his experiences performing in the city, and said that there’s something special about the energy in Detroit. He said the city always has a great vibe, and thanks it for being so welcoming to him.

“Detroit has always embraced me, embraced the music,” DeVaughn said. “It’s a tough crowd when it comes to the authenticity of R&B and soul, so they know it when they hear it.”

Since the pandemic began, DeVaughn, like many other artists, has had to shift to socially distant concert formats. He mentioned performing for a few drive in concerts, and a COVID-regulated version of Funkfest. But, his latest project is his new album, What A Time To Be In Love, which was released this past Friday.

After going to the studio was deemed safe, DeVaughn was able to finish the album he started last year. He said it came together “very organically,” and that he wanted it to be a kind of time capsule for the year.

The album celebrates blackness and black love, with a focus on socially conscious lyrics. It’s available now, and has already charted number one in the solo R&B category on iTunes.

To hear a throwback song from DeVaughn and more on his latest album, watch the video above.