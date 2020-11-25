Free Thanksgiving dinner for the community!

It’s Takeout Tuesday where we feature local restaurants that traditionally had dine-in service, but with the current restrictions, now offer takeout.

And today we are taking you to a family restaurant in Redford that is continuing their tradition of giving back during the Thanksgiving season by feeding people in their community.

For the past 14 years, Marko’s Diner has served a free Thanksgiving meal to say thank you to the neighborhood. The family diner is continuing their tradition by serving free “Turkey Box” to-go meals on Tuesday, November 24th from 5pm to 8 pm. The meal includes turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and more. You can also get a Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday, November 25th for $11.95 per to-go box.

Marko’s Cozy Diner is planning to keep their customers safe by conducting carry-out outside, in front of the diner. No customers will be allowed in the building but you can place your order at the outside table. Marko also has a carry-out window.

Marko’s Cozy Diner is located at 27140 Plymouth Rd. in Redford.