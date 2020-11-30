Celebrate at home with a Cocktail Kit

The holiday season typically means a lot of celebrating with friends and family. This year, because of the pandemic, bars and restaurants are closed, but you can still celebrate safely in the comfort of your own home. Why not set up a Zoom call with your friends and buddies and then break out the craft cocktails.

Valentine Distilling in Ferndale can help you celebrate and have a good time safely in the comfort of your own home. Rifino Valentine, President of Valentine Distilling, told us how to get started.

Valentine Distilling makes vodka, whiskey, and gin in-house. They also offer pre-made cocktails, cocktail kits, and canned cocktails. The cocktail kit includes liquor and mixes you need to make the perfect cocktail. You can pick up the cocktails curbside in Ferndale.

Valentine Distilling is located at 161 Vester Ave. Ferndale MI 48220.

