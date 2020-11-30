Do you buy into all these shopping holidays?

Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday... The big shopping days of the year are here and that’s What’s The Buzz today. Joining host Tati Amare to talk about it are Jason Hall with RiDetroit, Lauren Crocker with “The Blaine Fowler Morning Show” on 96.3 WDVD, and Mimi Brown, a local author, and motivational speaker.

It’s Cyber Monday today, so are you looking for deals online? Or do you feel like everything has turned into “Cyber Monday,” because of all the shopping being done online? Mimi says she is still on the hunt for good deals. Lauren agrees, saying her holiday has been eating and cyber shopping. For Jason Hall, this Monday is like any other, a great time to shop online and look for deals.

Are you going to go out this year to do any shopping at the stores? Mimi said she put her mask on, braved the public, and it was not as bad as she thought. She went to Great Lakes Crossing and said she was able to actually get a good parking spot, unlike past years. Her strategy was to go in, get exactly what she wanted, and got out efficiently. Lauren also went shopping on Black Friday because she needed to pick up a few more things besides her Christmas Tree, and she said she felt guilty because it was so dead. Jason Hall, on the other hand, says he is avoiding the public like the plague and will not be shopping in person.

As there are tons of deals going on right now, is it okay to shop for yourself? Or does that take away from a possible gift someone else could give you? Jason Hall said he already has bought everyone else’s gifts so now it is time for him to shop for himself. Lauren says it just makes sense to buy a little for yourself this time of year because of all the great deals. Mimi shops for herself before, during, and after Christmas to take advantage of all the good deals.

So what do you think? To see the full discussion, watch the video above.