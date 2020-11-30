Find unique holiday gifts at this local business

If you’re looking for unique holiday gift ideas, you may not need to go further than your own neighborhood. Gutman Gallery in downtown Ann Arbor is hosting an event this season to support local artists, and everything they’re showing is designed to be giftable.

Elizabeth Youngs, the Gallery and Program Manager for Gutman Gallery, spoke with Tati today about the Gallery’s Holiday Artist Market happening now through December 23rd.

Gutman Gallery opened in February of this year, but had to shut down because of COVID. After reopening in July, they have been holding exhibitions and events to promote local artists.

The Holiday Artist Market features work from 60 different artists, with something at every price point and budget. Youngs said they focused on pieces that would make great gifts, including ornaments, Christmas cards, and Jewelry.

She also showed off a few unique items, like the head-shaped ceramic planters that are great for air plants. She also pointed out one artist who makes colorful bags out of vintage textiles.

The Gallery also offers workshops for anyone interested in getting into art themselves. On Dec. 2 they’ll be hosting a felted soaps workshop, which Youngs said make great stocking stuffers. Or you can attend their class on Dec. 9, where you can learn how to make polymer clay jewelry.

For more about Gutman Gallery’s Holiday Artist Market, watch the video above.