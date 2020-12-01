Looking for local gift ideas this holiday season?

Buying local is more important than ever, and this holiday season there’s one guide that can help you find Michigan-made products for anyone on your list.

Lisa Diggs, the founder of the Buy Michigan Now campaign, spoke with Jason about what kind of products you can expect to find on their gift guide.

Buy Michigan Now releases a gift guide every year, and this year because of the pandemic, they’ve included more than 200 items across 20 different categories. If nothing on the list calls your name, you’re not out of luck. All the items link back to the business’ website where you can check out all the products they have available.

Diggs started with some of the food based gifts you can find on the guide, including nut brittle from Granny’s Confections in Howell.

If you’d rather have someone put everything together for you, you can get a basket from the Detroit Basket company. They fill their gift baskets with all kinds of Michigan goodies, like Faygo, Better Made chips, and Sanders Caramels. Ship one across the country and give a loved one a literal taste of home.

There’s plenty of jewelry and home goods on the list as well, and Diggs showed off some work from Glass Academy in Dearborn. You can pick up handmade glass ornaments for the season, or the store’s unique “Detroit Puddle,” a glass piece made by taking an imprint from a city manhole cover.

Silver Loon jewelry and Motawi Tileworks both offer more Michigan-themed gifts, including a ring shaped like the upper and lower peninsula, and decorative Mackinaw bridge tiles.

The gift guide is available on the Buy Michigan Now website, along with grocery guides and lists of local stores that can help you keep your money local.

For more about how to use Buy Michigan Now’s gift guide, watch the video above.