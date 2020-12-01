Need a gift for your pooch? Make a holiday treat wreath!

Whether they have been with you for a while, or you just picked them up, our pets give us endless love and support. So, why not give them a little something extra! Kila Peeples found a sweet way to get her dog Hank into the holiday spirit by making him a doggy treat wreath. This DIY craft is simple to make and will look cute hanging next to your pooch’s holiday stocking. All you need is heavy cardboard, festive ribbons, dog bones, and of course, lots of tape. This can also be made for your cat, hamster, or any other pet that loves treats or toys.

Watch the video above to see how Kila made Hank’s holiday treat wreath.