Tired of eating at home? Try private dining.

Eating out has changed significantly during the pandemic. Right now, your only options seem to be take-out, eating in an igloo, or a spacious outdoor tent. But, there is another option and it’s happening at one of Detroit’s premier hotels downtown.

Foundation Hotel is offering a different experience with private dining suites and a menu from their restaurant The Apparatus Room. Guests can reserve a room for the evening to enjoy a meal from the restaurant’s amazing menu. This is a great way to stay safe while eating out.

One party has a room for the entire day. Then the room is sprayed and disinfected between each use. There is a $50 cleaning fee and the menu items are a la carte. They also offer a tasting menu for $65.

Watch the video to learn more.