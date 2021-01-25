She’s worked with Beyonce and Halle Berry, now she’s doing this in Detroit

Many people are struggling to get by these days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a Metro Detroit native is trying to help out by using her influence in the fashion world. GLAM4GOOD is a non-profit organization that offers hygiene and clothing to families and, as of recent, essential workers.

Founder and CEO Mary Alice Stephenson spoke to Jason Carr about the many things GLAM4GOOD does not just in the Detroit area, but all over the country. The Birmingham native also spoke about how she loves when she comes home to spend time with her family and to work with other organizations that work hard to assist people who need everyday supplies.

Watch the video above to hear more about what GLAM4GOOD does and how to become involved.