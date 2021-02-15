Slip into fashion and family history at this vintage clothing shop

This store located in Farmington Hills not only sells colorful, vintage clothing, but also the interesting and heartfelt stories that come along with them. The Lowry Estate was opened by Corliss Elizabeth Williams who was influenced by her family’s passion for fashion. Her grandmother was an avid traveler and shopper whose stories of her extravagant shopping trips to Hudson’s are legendary within her family.

Corliss took some of her family’s clothes and jewels and began to sell them, sharing the history of the outfits that lingered, and encouraged the new owners to make a story of their own with them.

