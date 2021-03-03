A private space for child’s play in Ann Arbor

One year into the pandemic and all parents can tell you, the kids are bored. There is a place in Ann Arbor that can help cure that boredom. Kidopolis is a locally owned place, where kids can run wild, explore their creativity, and more importantly, burn off energy.

Jason Carr spoke to the studio’s owner Jessica Ramos and her daughter, Isabella Ramos, about this fun and unique space for kids.

Kidopolis provides 8 themed rooms made to let kids’ imagination run wild. At Kidopolis kids can be anything from an astronaut to a dancer. Each room is brought to life using upcycled materials and props. For example, the space room is made with recycled remote controls, put together to look like a control board fit for a spacecraft.

Families can enjoy these spaces all to themselves. With the pandemic, Kidopolis is operating by appointment only. These appointments can be booked online. Kidopolis is also available for birthday parties as well.

Check out this cool and unique space in the video below.