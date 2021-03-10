It’s National Pet Poison Prevention Month: Here’s how you can protect pets from getting sick

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Our pets can be curious, and that can sometimes lead to trouble.

March is Pet Poison Prevention Month, and with our pets being such an important part of our family, we must protect them from getting into something that can be potentially dangerous.

Anna Christman, from Michigan Humane, joined “Live in the D” host Jason Carr to discuss how we can prevent dogs and cats from ingesting poisonous food and plants around the house.

Christman said pet owners need to make sure all medications and cleaning products are put out of reach.

Plus, she introduced the pet of the week (definitely the cutest part of the show), Chance, who’s looking for a forever home.

If you’re interested in adopting Chance, Mike Morse Law Firm will cover all the standard adoption fees.

Watch the video above to meet Chance.