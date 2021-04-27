Takeout a sub or two from one of Jason’s favorite spots

Philadelphia might be the original home of the cheesesteak but it is not the only home.

You can find authentic cheesesteaks right here in Metro Detroit at one of Jason Carr’s go-to sandwich spots. Ricky’s Sub Shop in Dearborn has been serving authentic cheesesteaks and more since 1988.

Recently they have gone through some exciting changes. They have expanded their restaurant and redesigned the interior, updating its original look to a more contemporary design. They have also added a dessert bar called “Frozen Elephant’ which serves elephant ears, ice cream and milkshakes.

They have also made getting takeout even easier and better tasting. Ricky’s just launched a brand-new online order system which you can access on their website. The system will let you pick your desired sub and schedule your time. Each sub is then handmade with their signature fresh meats and toppings and packed in Ricky’s brand new sub boxes. These boxes keep sandwiches fresher and warmer. Right now, to celebrate their new online ordering system, Ricky’s is giving new orders a 15% discount.

Even though things have changed at Ricky’s, one thing remains the same and that is their signature recipes. While speaking to Jason Carr, owners Feras Mansour and Mahmoud Sayed showed off their signature subs like their Philly steak and cheese. They also talked about the new changes, and their upcoming event which will let you enjoy their subs until 3 a.m. Check it out in the video above.