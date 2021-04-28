These handcrafted potato chips will have you coming back for more

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

When it comes to potato chips, they don’t all stack up the same.

Jason Carr chatted with Kali Bagley, the General Manager of Downey’s Potato Chips in Waterford to learn more about what makes their crunchy snacks different from the rest.

Downey’s uses potatoes from Michigan farmers to make their chips. They hand trim, sort, fry and dry the potato chips in small batches. The family-owned company has been cooking up their kettle style chips since 1984.

You can pick up Downey’s handcrafted crispy chips at Kroger and other smaller grocery stores.

