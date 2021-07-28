Space Jam: A New Legacy shows off a new story for today’s youth

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Lebron James in a scene from "Space Jam: A New Legacy." (Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)

There’s a new captain of the Tune Squad... well, more like a king when it comes to Lebron James, as Space Jam: A New Legacy comes to the big screen -- or your living room, if you have HBO Max.

It’s been 24 years since the release of Space Jam when Michael Jordan dominated the 90′s hit, but also dominating the Monstars with the help of Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes (aka the Tune Squad).

The story seems to be going in a different direction than when Jordan was in the Looney Tunes universe. James transitions into different Warner Bros worlds and A New Legacy features characters and references to the DC, Harry Potter, Matrix, and other franchises.

The game they are playing is definitely a different style of basketball, definitely loonier, and has a video game-like twist to the big challenge that awaits them.

Instead of the Monstars, they will be facing Al-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle) and the Goon Squad (Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, Diana Taurasi, and Nneka Ogwumike).

Ad

The new film features references from the original Space Jam that parents who grew up watching Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny teaming up will recognize. This film may be a good way to welcome your child to the Space Jam universe you held dear as a child, too!

As times have changed, of course, the technology, production, animation, and more have been upgraded to make this film its own and not a duplicate of the original.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is made to connect with today’s youth and present a new story with new stars.

Although, it may cause a heated debate between parent and child -- which Bunny and basketball star duo is the best?