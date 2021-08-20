Enjoy those summer vibes on this waterfront patio in Novi

Novi – Picture this, sipping on a cold beer and noshing on a gigantic burger while overlooking the water ... that’s what you’ll find at Driftwood Bar and Grille in Novi.

Gorgeous views of Walled Lake are what attracts a lot of customers, but it’s also what attracted the owners, a family of restauranteurs. Co-Owner Charles Shattelroe and his sister run the place along with their spouses. They actually first heard about this waterfront spot thanks to one of their patrons at their other restaurant, the Oakwood Grille in Dearborn.

“He said, ‘Charlie, I have an opportunity I think you need to see. It’s on the water,’” explains Shattelroe. " The interior and exterior had it’s struggles, but you had the view, and it was serene, it was comfortable. Took a look and had no doubt this would be an incredible opportunity.”

So they got to work and made it their own. They painted the outside and did a complete remodel of the inside, transforming it from a Mexican restaurant to a cozy, cabin-like spot with a long bar and plenty of TVs. Their most standout feature, though, is still their patio, with Edison bulb lights and umbrellas over every table.

“We wanted it to feel very comfortable, almost like ‘I’m home,” so to speak,” says Shattelroe.

They wanted their menu to be friendly and welcoming as well. They have a little bit of everything including a bulgogi bowl with marinated steak and fresh veggies served over basmati rice, to a massive burger packed with cheese, bacon, onion straws with their steak sauce drizzled over top. For brunch, they have chicken and waffles with their own Sriracha syrup, or a Monte Carlo sandwich, and of course, you can get a mimosa or a Bloody Mary to drink with it.

“I always felt it needed to be eclectic,” said Shattelroe.

The patio is first-come-first-serve seating, and yes, you can pull your boat up to their dock. Driftwood Bar & Grille is located at 1103 E Lake Dr. Rd. in Novi.