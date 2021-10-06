Feeling stressed? Here’s why you should try cutting back on the drinks

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Sunday is World Mental Health Day.

During the past 18 months, people have had all kinds of experiences that have challenged their mental well-being, and have turned to different ways to cope. It’s clear that for many, alcohol has been a big coping mechanism.

According to the National Institutes of Health, alcohol consumption has increased significantly during the pandemic. Many are drinking to deal with stress because it temporarily makes them feel good, but heavy drinking can actually increase anxiety and harm mental well-being.

Now that it has been over a year since the pandemic started and alcohol consumption spiked, Dr. William Beecroft, the Medical Director of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, said they are starting to see the repercussions of it, including the depression that frequently comes with it.

If you are concerned about mental health and alcohol use for yourself or a loved one, there are some things that can be done.

For one, try to reduce stress in your life as much as possible. Next, try some healthier coping mechanisms like exercise, hobbies, crafts, music, or reading. Meditation is another thing you could look into to decrease stress. It’s always a good idea to talk to a friend, partner, or loved one, or even seek help from a medical professional.

Beecroft said the earlier you seek professional help for mental health or substance abuse, the better.

One way to find a professional that is right for you is to call 1-800-662-HELP (4357). If you have Blue Cross Blue Shield, you can call the number on the back of your card to find someone in-network. There is always AA for those suffering from alcoholism, and for those with partners or family members suffering from alcohol abuse, there is AL-ANON, a great support group.

For more information, watch the full video above. You can also click or tap here for more info.