From a singing competition to making music in Detroit

For this week’s Music Monday we invited Mama Yaya back on the show to tell us about her appearance in a singing competition, and her upcoming performance in Detroit.

Yaya had recently appeared on “Alter Ego”, a blind singing competition where the singers are portrayed by motion captured avatars. She said it was an amazing experience, with technology that she had never experienced before.

Yaya said she recently released a bunch of acoustic sessions, and she will sing some of them at her show this weekend. She said she looks forward to hanging out with local Detroiters at Aretha’s Jazz Café. She will perform alongside her band from Chicago playing songs off the new album.

To see the full interview, and hear her song “Alone”, watch the video above.