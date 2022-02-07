Take your taste buds on a trip around the world at this sweets shop

Have you ever seen a version of your favorite candy or treat, and thought you could never try it because it’s sold only in another country? Well, this place probably has it! Choco Mania in Sterling Heights has almost any kind of sweet or snack you could possibly want to eat. From candy from Albania, Fanta drinks from Japan, or hot off the pan crepes, Choco Mania lives up to its name, and then some.

Owner Randy Safar opened the shop in 2019 because he wanted to share his love for international sweets. He also gathers ideas from followers on social media and his brother Danny, who went viral on YouTube after he posted videos of the different rolled ice cream creations. There are dozens of choices of ingredients to make rolled ice cream, from Kinder chocolates to Hot Cheetos. The most popular order is the refreshing Night Owl, made with blackberries, fresh lemon and lime juice, mint, and a drizzle of honey. The shop also offers fresh Turkish coffee, made on a traditional hot sand machine.

To see how these are creations are made and for more information on Choco Mania, watch the video above.