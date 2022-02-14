A new love song for Valentine’s Day

It’s time for our weekly dose of excellent music from Detroit’s incredible talent.

Aaron Lewys, a performer, singer, and songwriter, spoke with Live in the D host Tati Amare about his musical journey and what inspires him.

Lewys grew up singing in church and comes from a creative family. He says that church can be charismatic, energetic, and emotionally charged, and he demonstrates this with every note he sings and plays on the instruments.

The singer described his sound as “soulful storytelling,” emphasizing the importance of stories and their impact on people because they can listen to, read, and see themselves in them. He says he strives to make sure people can apply themselves through the music he plays.

Lewys has upcoming performances in Metro Detroit at J. Baldwin’s Restaurant in Clinton Township on February 19th, and Wiltsie’s in Clarkston at the beginning of March.

Watch the video above to watch Lewys perform his song “Paradise.”