This song could make you “just wanna dance”

For this week’s Music Monday we invited Bernadette Kathryn on the show to tell us about her experience with country music in Detroit, and her upcoming show.

Kathryn said that country is kind of an underground movement in Detroit, and her title, “Detroit’s Country Rebel”, means that she is a little bit of both a country girl, and a Detroit girl. She said that Detroit rock and Motown heavily influenced her music, and has been told her music “sounds like Detroit”, even though it’s country.

Kathryn said she has a new song that will be released on March 11, and there will be a music video release party at “Roger’s Roost” on March 18.

To see the full interview, and hear the origins of her song “I Just Wanna Dance”, watch the video above.