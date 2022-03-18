Representing Michigan on the big stage

A new kind of music contest is about to kick off that will pit one person from Michigan against performers from all other states in our country. The “American Song Contest” is premiering this upcoming Monday on Local 4, and the representative from Michigan, Ada Leann, joined “Live In The D” co-host Tati Amare to talk about her music and the contest.

Ada is from Battle Creek, and said her musical journey started from a very young age. She said she began to branch out with her music career in middle school where she participated in school musicals and choir, but high school was where her passion for songwriting originated.

Ada said she is always submitting for things to spread her name, and came across an ad for this song contest. She said there is a lot of pressure being the youngest person in the contest, but is excited and honored to work with other established artists from around the country.

To see the full interview, watch the video above.