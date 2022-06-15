Artist’s bright idea turns old items into new treasures

A local artist is creating handcrafted industrial style décor with old pipes, chains, gears, gauges and more. Joey Mazzola is the artist behind Eastworks Detroit, which is turning these items into functionable art.

Mazzola’s eye-catching art ranges from lamps that look like rocket ships to a 1927 Atwater Kent speaker converted into a rotating lamp. While appearing on “Live In The D,” Mazzola also showcased a piece that features a Bluetooth speaker, volt meter, USB charger, dimmer switch and retractable lightbulbs. Mazzola said much of the materials used in his art is salvaged.

Art from Eastworks Detroit is sold at the Rustbelt Market in Ferndale every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Watch the video above to see some of Mazzola’s artwork.