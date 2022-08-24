Celebrate fine arts, tacos, and tequila

Novi Fine Arts and Tacos on Live in the D

What happens when you mix tacos, tequila, and fine art? You get a colorful, entertaining, and tasty weekend event.

The Novi Fine Art Fair will return to Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk this year, and it will be combined with a Taco Fest!

Executive director Karyn Stetz said that the festival will feature fine art from approximately 40 artists, including paintings, sculptures, photography, print work, jewelry, and glass work.

She is also one of the premier art fair producers in the Michigan area, and she decided to organize a Taco Fest to increase art fair attendance. The Taco Fest went viral online, so she decided to combine the two.

With that said, marketing director Bart Leob says people can expect a variety of tacos such as pork, chicken, beef, brisket, shrimp, seafood, and even dessert tacos such as cheesecake tacos. There will also be three stages of Latin-themed music, cultural dancers, wrestling, and other entertainment.

For more information and tickets, go to novifineartfair.com; for information on the Taco Fest, go to novitacofest.com.

Watch the video above to see some of the artists whose work will be featured at the event, as well as the full interview.