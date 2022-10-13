Pumpkins, movie stars, and jazz

If you’re a fan of Jazz, fall events, movies and comics, or BBQ, you’re in luck, because it’s all happening this weekend around the D!

First, happening around the Cultural Center in Detroit, is the New Standard Jazz Crawl. The 13-part music series will feature a line-up of musicians from New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and Detroit. Performances will take place at several institutions including, The Wright Museum, DIA, and DSO to name a few. The free event happens October 14, 15, 20, 21, and 28.

The 12th annual Pig and Whiskey Festival happens in downtown Ferndale. The event will feature BBQ, food trucks, craft cocktails, live music, and more. It happens October Friday through Sunday.

The party continues in Novi for Michigan’s largest pop-culture event. The Motor City Comic Con returns with exhibits, attractions and events for all ages. There will be celebrities and comic guest appearances all weekend. This event runs October Friday through Sunday.

In downtown Detroit, Cider in the City happens at Beacon Park. The family friendly event will feature pumpkins, cider, games and more. This happens October 15-16, and October 22-23.

To hear all about what’s happening around the D, watch the video above.