Celebrating history, retro games, and the big top rolling in

It’s the first weekend in November and that means many of the spooky Halloween events have come to an end, but there’s still fun to be had in the D. If you plan to attend one or both of the next two Detroit Red Wings games at Little Caesars Arena, get ready to celebrate. The Wings will celebrate the 1997 Stanley Cup Championship during Thursday’s 7pm game but you’ll want to be in your seats by 6pm to catch the special celebration. Then on Saturday there will be a celebration for the 1998 Stanley Cup Championship. The game is at 1pm, but you’ll want to be seated by noon for the special event. More than 30 players, coaches and staff from that time are coming back to Detroit for the festivities. Commemorative merchandise will be available in the team store. If you can’t make the games, there’s a new exhibit featuring the stories of the 1997 Red Wings opening Saturday November 5 at the Detroit Historical Museum in Midtown.

In Livonia the Detroit Retro Video Game Show is happening. Visitors will have the chance to buy, sell, and trade all things vintage video games. The family-friendly event will feature game tournaments, a quiz show, master Tetris class and more. It’s happening Saturday 9am-5pm at the Knights of Columbus Banquet Center in Livonia.

In Southwest Detroit, you can get your workout on while supporting a great cause. It’s the “Run of the Dead,” Dia De Muertos Celebration. Funds from the 5/10k walk/run will benefit the Center of Music and Performing Arts in Southwest Detroit. The event on Saturday starts at 9am with an 7am check in at the George S. Patton Park.

In downtown Detroit, the circus is coming to town! It’s the annual Universoul Circus. Acts from all over the world will descend on the D, including aerialists, Caribbean dancers, high wire acts, horses, daredevil motorcycles and more. The Universoul Circus starts this Friday and runs on select dates through December 4th, under the big top across from the Aretha Amphitheater.