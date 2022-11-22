49º

Live In The D

4 ways to keep your pets safe this Thanksgiving

Michigan Humane talks about holiday safety

Marina Johnson, Live in the D Intern

Tags: Pets, Thanksgiving, Holidays, Adopt, Cat, Michigan Humane, 855mikewins.com, Mike Morse, Pet Of The Week
Pets Thanksgiving Safety on Live in the D courtesy UNSPLASH/Giorgio Trovato

Get-togethers and special occasions are for both families and their furry loved ones. Devan Bianco from Michigan Humane joined Michelle Oliver on “Live in the D” to share tips on how to keep your pets safe and happy this Thanksgiving.

According to Bianco, it is important to remember the following:

· Steer clear of giving your pets people food

· Bones can be a serious choking hazard

· Secure trash with a tight lid

· Provide a quiet space for your pets

Bianco also featured an older, male cat named Sir Philip as the Pet Of The Week.

According to Bianco, he is a very loving cat who needs an attentive owner.

“Really just someone who is going to be around. Two words that best describe him are affectionate and curious,” she said. “He is very curious about everything and he’s very loving. He’s purring right now; he just wants all the love he can possibly get.”

The Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fees for whoever adopts today’s pet.

To learn more, watch the video above.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email