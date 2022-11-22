4 ways to keep your pets safe this Thanksgiving

Get-togethers and special occasions are for both families and their furry loved ones. Devan Bianco from Michigan Humane joined Michelle Oliver on “Live in the D” to share tips on how to keep your pets safe and happy this Thanksgiving.

According to Bianco, it is important to remember the following:

· Steer clear of giving your pets people food

· Bones can be a serious choking hazard

· Secure trash with a tight lid

· Provide a quiet space for your pets

Bianco also featured an older, male cat named Sir Philip as the Pet Of The Week.

According to Bianco, he is a very loving cat who needs an attentive owner.

“Really just someone who is going to be around. Two words that best describe him are affectionate and curious,” she said. “He is very curious about everything and he’s very loving. He’s purring right now; he just wants all the love he can possibly get.”

The Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fees for whoever adopts today’s pet.

